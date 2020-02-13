Pop Smoke & Nav Channel Full Moon Ferocity On "Wolves"

New York and the 6ix connect as Pop Smoke and Nav come through with a sinister new banger. "Wolves" off Meet The Woo 2's recent deluxe version lays the criminal enterprising on thick, with Nav forsaking safety measures altogether and bringing his gun into the club. The divisive Canadian's understated presence is well suited to the uptempo yet dangerously classy instrumental courtesy of Swirving. Even those doubting his credentials might be swayed by his chilly demeanor. "Took his soul, rest in peace, got his face painted on a tee," he raps. "Heard that they dropped the witness, I'm just sippin' my tea."

Living up to the track's namesake is Pop Smoke, who seems to treat every beat like a rabid dog treats a slab of raw meat. His unrestrained baritone channeling the presence of a hip-hop James Earl Jones, the introducer of the Woo brings no shortage of energy to the booth. "All this green up on me like a Goblin," he snarls. "If you tellin', I'm tellin' 'em to pop it, call up the Batman, I'm robbin'." Check out "Wolves" now, and sound off below -- are you enjoying Meet The Woo 2?

Quotable Lyrics

NYC, I fuck with the Woos, I fuck with the Sleaze

Said he want smoke, his body drop, it cost two G's

Me and Pop Smoke, we fuckin' on bitches overseas

Took his soul, rest in peace, got his face painted on a tee

Heard that they dropped the witness, I'm just sippin' my tea