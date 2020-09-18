mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Pop Smoke & Lil Tjay's "Mood Swings" Adds Summer Walker To Remix

Erika Marie
September 18, 2020 00:22
Mood Swings (Remix)
Pop Smoke Feat. Lil Tjay & Summer Walker

The late rapper continues to be honored with a remix to his "Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon" single.


Five months after he was callously murdered in a home invasion, the world received Pop Smoke's posthumous debut album, Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon. The acclaimed project is a bittersweet accomplishment for those who worked with the late rapper as they celebrate its success sans the rising star. Later, the deluxe version of the album was released and now, the Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon hype continues with a newly released remix to the track "Mood Swings" ft. Lil Tjay and songbird Summer Walker

There was a bit of hype about this release as the single was teased without sharing that Summer Walker added her smooth vocals to this remix, but the revelation has warmed the hearts of Pop Smoke fans. "Mood Swings" has gained popularity on TikTok where it became a viral sensation, and now fans will be able to shake things up with this latest update to the single. Stream the remix with "Mood Swings" featuring Lil Tjay and Summer Walker and drop your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Prolly gonna have a couple kids runnin' 'round
Yeah, if I was tryna settle down
Young b*tches on the prowl
Gettin' bread is a must, gettin' head is a must

Pop Smoke Lil Tjay Summer Walker shoot for the stars, aim for the moon
