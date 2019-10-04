mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Pop Smoke & Lil Tjay Team Up For New Banger "War"

Aron A.
October 04, 2019 14:45
181 Views
10
0
CoverCover

War
Pop Smoke Feat. Lil Tjay

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Two of the most refreshing new artists out of New York team up for a brand new banger.


Pop Smoke and Lil Tjay are both part of this new wave of New York artists that are ushing in a new era in hip-hop. With the two of them having such a great year so far, it only made sense that they teamed up for a song. Pop Smoke and Lil Tjay link up for their new collab, "War." Although Pop Smoke's main producer, 808Melo Beats, handles the production with a touch of grime to it, both artists find common ground on the beat, even with Tjay diving into Pop Smoke's world. Pop Smoke's deep, raspy voice contrasts Lil Tjay's more honeyed melodies, it keeps things exciting throughout the track.

Pop Smoke recently released his project, Meet The Woo in late July which took his single, "Welcome To The Party" to the next level. It's unclear if his latest single is meant for a forthcoming project but whatever he has in store, we're waiting to hear it.

Quotable Lyrics
Fuck all this fame, n***a
You will get flamed, n***a
Don't front, I got aim, n***a
I saw homis that fuck with my brain n***a
I be feelin' like goin' insane, n***a

Pop Smoke
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  0
  181
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Pop Smoke Lil Tjay new single new music meet the woo new york
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Pop Smoke & Lil Tjay Team Up For New Banger "War"
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject