Pop Smoke & Lil Tjay Team Up For New Banger "War"

Pop Smoke and Lil Tjay are both part of this new wave of New York artists that are ushing in a new era in hip-hop. With the two of them having such a great year so far, it only made sense that they teamed up for a song. Pop Smoke and Lil Tjay link up for their new collab, "War." Although Pop Smoke's main producer, 808Melo Beats, handles the production with a touch of grime to it, both artists find common ground on the beat, even with Tjay diving into Pop Smoke's world. Pop Smoke's deep, raspy voice contrasts Lil Tjay's more honeyed melodies, it keeps things exciting throughout the track.

Pop Smoke recently released his project, Meet The Woo in late July which took his single, "Welcome To The Party" to the next level. It's unclear if his latest single is meant for a forthcoming project but whatever he has in store, we're waiting to hear it.

Quotable Lyrics

Fuck all this fame, n***a

You will get flamed, n***a

Don't front, I got aim, n***a

I saw homis that fuck with my brain n***a

I be feelin' like goin' insane, n***a

