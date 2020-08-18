It's currently a three-way race to see who will have the #1 album on the Billboard 200 chart next week. Although there were some solid albums released on Friday, like Young Dolph's Rich Slave, Boldy James' The Versace Tape, and a handful of others, the projects aimed to take the top spot have already been out for a few weeks.

Maintaining consistency in sales figures, Pop Smoke's Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon is presently the front-runner, expected to reclaim the #1 spot on the charts next week. According to Hits Daily Double, the posthumous album is looking at anywhere between 85,000 and 90,000 equivalent album units for this week.



Tied for second place are Taylor Swift with her new album folklore and Juice WRLD with his posthumous release Legends Never Die. Both bodies of work are looking at 80,000 to 85,000 sales.

The fourth place is currently locked up by Young Dolph, who had a strong first week with about 60,000 to 65,000 equivalent album units.

With these numbers revealed, it's truly a race to see which album will end up on top. Will it be one of Pop Smoke or Juice WRLD's posthumous projects or will Taylor Swift's legion of loyal supporters go crazy on pure sales and get her back on top?

Which of these is your favorite?