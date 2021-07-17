Pop Smoke & Future Live It Up In Miami In "Mr. Jones" Music Video

Pop Smoke is all smiles in Miami in the "Mr. Jones" ft. Future music video.

The death of Pop Smoke marked the loss of one of the most important young rappers to emerge in the past few years. He emerged as a child of drill music but his trajectory aimed towards global superstar. Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon cemented that, even if the rapper wasn't here to bask in the glory of the album's success.

This week, the second posthumous album by Pop Smoke arrived. Faith is stacked with 20 songs in total including collaborations from artists like Chris Brown, Kanye West, and Rick Ross. Future also appears for the single, "Mr. Jones." A visual treatment for the single was released after the album dropped. The music video is a compilation of footage from Pop's outing in Miami where he's seen performing on stage, popping bottles, and surrounded by women. Then, Future pops in where he actually performing his part of the song on a pink couch, surrounded by a model and a masked friend next to him.

Check out the video above.