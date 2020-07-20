Pop Smoke & Fivio Foreign Take It Back On "Showin Off Pt 2"

Though Pop Smoke's career was cut unceremoniously short, the New York rapper certainly covered a lot of ground during his breakout run. And while his new album Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon seemed to showcase his melodic sensibilities, many of his fans came to appreciate Pop Smoke's drill-centric direction. So much so that some raised an eyebrow at the project's final tracklist, with guest appearances far removed from those of Pop's come up.

Thankfully, the deluxe edition of Shoot For The Stars once again reunited Pop Smoke with Fivio Foriegn, two of the key players in the Brooklyn Drill movement. Here, they link up for a pair of cuts, both of which are titled "Showin Off." And while the tracks are cut from the same cloth, "Pt 2" stands as the lengthier one, boasting a hard-hitting drill instrumental fueled by frantic strings. For those who miss Pop Smoke's heavier style, it's likely that this one will serve as a bittersweet reminder of what hip-hop lost the day he died. Rest in peace Pop Smoke -- stream Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon Deluxe Edition right here.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Death before dishonor

I stay in drip, all in designer

Shorty a ho, why would you wife her?