Pop Smoke & Calboy Ball Uncontrollably With "100K On The Coupe"

Rap is a game for big spenders. One cannot simply get by in the Elantra, even if it does have ass-warming seats. It's not uncommon for young rap stars to assemble a collection of luxury whips, even if it means dropping copious bags in the process. For Pop Smoke and Calboy, two of hip-hop's fast-rising stars, there's no issue in balling uncontrollably. Today marks the arrival of "100K On The Coupe," the new single from the gravelly-voiced New York rapper.

Taking to an uptempo instrumental with percussion designed for his delivery, Pop Smoke handles the verse while Calboy is left tending with the chorus. As the song clocks in under two minutes, it's difficult to deem this one a proper followup to "Welcome 2 The Party," as it feels more like a freestyle than a full-fledged track. Still, it's cool to hear some new music from Smoke, who continues to impress with his Grime-inspired flow and distinctive cadence. Look for this one to go off if and when its played at high volumes.

Quotable Lyrics

It could be your life, it's a scary sight

Look, it's a state of emergency, I know you heard of me

I'm stone-cold, ain't no hurtin' me

I ain't with the foolery, I keep a tool on me