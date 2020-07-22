mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Pop Smoke & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Put On For New York With "Hello"

Mitch Findlay
July 22, 2020 16:16
Pop Smoke & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie unite for the melancholic banger "Hello," a highlight off "Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon.


"I'm the king of New York and on God if Pop was alive it would of been two of us," wrote A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, on the day Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon's deluxe edition dropped. While some may take issue with his ambitious declaration, it's hard to deny that Pop Smoke wasn't destined for further greatness; remember that he was only twenty when he passed away. And with the more experienced A Boogie standing by him, it's likely the pair could have become one of the East Coast's reliable duos, consistent in their quality and versatile to boot. 

With the Deluxe Edition comes "Hello," a melodic duet with the perfect hint of melancholy. Instrumentally, Cashmoneyap, L3gion, and Rico Beats lay down an oppressive drumline, juxtaposed beautifully over an emotional blend of piano and string. In truth, it's surprising they didn't put this one on the original album, as it's easily one of the best songs we've seen from both projects. Check it out for yourself below, and show some love to A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Pop Smoke's clear chemistry on wax.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

They limited, baby, tell me if you've seen 'em
My diamonds dancing, paint her face like Marilyn Manson
Then roll up that Woo runtz straight from Cali'
Then get a plate from Sally's

Pop Smoke A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie shoot for the stars, aim for the moon
