The well has run dry following the release of Pop Smoke's second posthumous album Faith. According to the late rapper's best friend, Mike Dee, his vault may be empty after the release of thirty new songs, which were added onto the deluxe editions of his latest album. He says that he believes the rapper doesn't have much left to release, which means that we may have heard the last new music from Pop Smoke.

During an interview with radio host Kalisha Perera, Mike Dee spoke about the Faith release, arguing that if it were up to him, he would have saved some of the songs to release later on, keeping Pop's legacy alive for longer.



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

"I feel like, instead of dropping all thirty songs, I would have waited until now, till next year, that way his name will stay alive instead of just dropping it all at one time," said Pop's best friend.

Perera followed up by asking if Faith consisted of Pop's entire catalog of what was left, to which Mike Dee responded, "I'm guessing this is what he had left in the vault. Yeah."



Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

The initial release of Faith included twenty songs, but the subsequent deluxe editions added even more records to the tail end of the album, ending up with a total of thirty tracks.

There has been a lot of backlash from fans regarding the album, and how the label has treated posthumous releases from the late Brooklyn rapper. If this truly is the last new music we will hear from Pop Smoke, we're likely in for several more years of harsh criticism regarding the handling of his posthumous career.