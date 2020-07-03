Pop Smoke, 50 Cent & Roddy Ricch Drop "The Woo"

The release of posthumous music is always bittersweet -- while it does provide a return visit from the ones we've lost, it also stands as a tough reminder that we'll never get to see these songs performed live. And in the case of Pop Smoke, whose legacy was expanded with last night's release of Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon, it's hard not to dwell on the lost potential. While it's all but destined that the 50 Cent and Roddy Ricch-assisted "The Woo" is destined for charting success, Pop Smoke won't be able to take well-deserved pride in the accomplishment.

Still, there's plenty to enjoy on his latest, and for those who still appreciate 50 Cent's highly overlooked rapping ability, "The Woo" makes for an easy highlight. Especially when you pair him with the immeasurably smooth Roddy Ricch, whose naturally melodic cadence seems to be the perfect match for guitars worldwide. But the spotlight truly does belong to Pop Smoke, brief though his contributions may be, who switches his style up in an effortless fashion. Though some may have pigeonholed him as a Brooklyn drill artist and nothing more, it's clear that Smoke's toolkit had corners ready to be explored.

While we won't get a chance to see the full extent of it, Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon goes a long way in making the loss a little more palatable. Rest in peace Pop Smoke, and much respect to 50 Cent for piecing this one together.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

That's my kind of bitch, she be sayin' some shit

Like, "When you gon' fly me in private, so I can land on that dick?"

She said, "Tricks is for kids", she don't fall for the tricks

She can handle her own, she just want some dick