Pope $ilk & AlienEmoji Manifest The Montreal Connection On "Cuban Link"

Montreal is known to provide fertile grounds for creative endeavours. It constantly produces artists and fosters communities to connect and strengthen them. Velours is one of these communities. Based out of its hybrid tattoo shop, Velours provides a space for creators in various disciplines to collaborate and share their work. Aside from spawning a streetwear brand, Velours serves as a hub for music artists, such as Pope $ilk and AlienEmoji.

Pope $ilk dropped his debut track, "Cuban Link", on Friday and enlisted AlienEmoji for the occasion. Considering the song's origins in this creative collective, it's fitting that the hook features the line, "I keep my circle close and tight, like a Cuban link." Pope $ilk sings in a languid manner that adds to the track's smokey atmosphere. Droning noises and sporadic rattling in the background have a hypnotic effect, but an irresistible swing is maintained. AlienEmoji pops up in the second half with a verse split between delicate melodies and high-energy rapping.

Quotable Lyrics

She's the girl of your dreams, but she sleeps in my bed

If you want, you can try, I don't care if you cry

Yeah, we go a long way, she ain't just a

Yeah, I go all the way, your girl already know