POORSTACY Gifts Fans With A Deluxe Edition Of "The Breakfast Club"

POORSTACY is back with a deluxe version of his debut album The Breakfast Club. The original album dropped at the beginning of this year, but POORSTACY had some more to say. The deluxe version of The Breakfast Club includes three bonus tracks. "Choose Life," one of the bonus tracks, features Blink 182's Travis Barker while "Don't Look At Me" features a collaboration with electronic producer Whethan. "Don't Go Outside" round out the third new track on the project. The emo vibes are heavy on this one, so buckle up.

POORSTACY's original tracklist also comes with a punch, if you haven't checked it out already. The project from South Florida's POORSTACY also genre meshes with rock and pop, displaying a fluid versatility but sometimes leaving listeners lost. The Breakfast Club Deluxe Edition is available to stream everywhere now. Let us know what you think below.