As Pooh Shiesty waits to find out how much more time he'll be spending behind bars, the Tennessee rapper's fans have found out his net worth, thanks to court documents issued in his defence by lawyer Brad Cohen, as per Complex.

Reports reveal that the Shiesty Season hitmaker is currently worth $3,449,446. He previously plead guilty to one count of firearms conspiracy earlier this year and is facing a potential sentence of eight years for his crimes.

Prince Williams/Getty Images

Cohen's argument claims that the pre-sentence report issued by the Southern District of Florida includes several mistakes that ultimately render the recommended sentence "illogical."

Specifically, Shiesty's attorney focuses on the fact that the government alleges the recording artist "shot a known drug dealer who knew him well and could easily identify him," also pointing out that the incident allegedly happened over "a few hundred-dollar drug deal for personal use."

"There is no evidence of Mr. Williams' involvement in a robbery. There is no audio or even texts discussing a robbery. No drugs or weapons were seized or recovered by law enforcement from Bay Harbor. There are no cooperators in this case. There are no statements of co-defendants," Cohen said in documents.

Shiesty was initially facing up to 20 years in jail, but due to his plea, prosecutors have shortened it to eight. According to his legal team, the 22-year-old's maximum sentence should be between 37 and 46 months – or three to four years.

In other news, just last week, new photos surfaced online that allegedly show Pooh Shiesty posing for a photo with two other inmates behind bars – check that out here, and let us know if you were surprised by the Memphis native's net worth in the comment section.

