Rapper Pooh Shiesty's brother, known publicly as Tee Da P, reportedly passed away recently after a long battle with brain cancer. There have been reports circulating that the rising Memphis artist's brother was killed in a shooting, but according to Say Cheese TV and No Jumper, that information is false.

The "Back In Blood" rapper was supposed to perform this weekend in Savannah, Georgia but the show was canceled so he could spend time with his family. Say Cheese TV reportedly confirmed with Pooh and Tee's father that the cause of death was brain cancer.

Tee Da P had reportedly been in the hospital for a while, receiving treatment for cancer. He released some music in his young career, most notably dropping the song "Pimpin Ain't Dead".

Pooh Shiesty has not made any public statements regarding the reported death of his brother. The rapper has been experiencing a lot of success recently, arguably becoming one of the biggest rappers of this year with the release of his Shiesty Season debut. To learn more about the buzzing artist, read our new interview with him, published this morning, here.

Rest in peace, Tee Da P. Our condolences go out to Pooh and the rest of Tee's family.

