Pooh Shiesty, the unanimously hottest rapper out of Memphis, has recently been indicted for the robbery and shooting of two men located in South Florida. Lontrell Dennell Williams, the artist's real name, will not be facing a detention hearing until July 6.

Currently behind bars for shooting a security guard at a Miami nightclub, the rapper even posted his address online in order to receive some fan mail. And while he's sure to be getting a plethora of loving letters, something suggests that he's going to get a few absolutely tearing him to shreds.

Moreover, social media is as ruthless as they've ever been in regards to how this case is bound to go down. Considering Williams was seen posting photos with rifles and stacks of hundreds on Instagram, it's only fair to see that people a sense of humor about it, right?

It's safe to say it's been a long and interesting year for Pooh Sheisty. From Sheisty Season to the deluxe edition of Sheisty Season, and now all of this. Though this could mean there's time to wait until we hear new music, at least we're getting some good jokes out of it.