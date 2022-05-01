On April 20, rapper Pooh Shiesty was sentenced to 63 months in prison. He was jailed for a federal robbery case where he shot a man in the buttocks, and ultimately took a plea deal for conspiracy to possess a firearm in furtherance of violent and drug-trafficking crimes. Initially, the Memphis artist claimed he was innocent, and risked doing life in the slammer.

When news of his fate broke, he shared a heartfelt message on Instagram that read, "I WISH I COULD BE COMING HOME TO YALL TODAY BUT THIS COULDVE BEEN WAYYYY WORSE."

Though he is serving a sentence that is substantially less, according to TMZ, the 22-year-old still won't be completely free once his time is up. The media outlet obtained legal documents that stated the repercussions the artist will undergo once he is released in more than five years.

Prince Williams/Getty Images

The forms claimed that the "Back in Blood" rapper will have to be supervised for three years following his jail time. During that period, he will not be allowed to have connections with any of his co-defendants as well as gang members. It also stated that his probation officer will have permission to search his property at any given time. Pooh Shiesty, born Lontrell Denell Williams Jr, must also join a treatment program for drugs and alcohol.