Pooh Shiesty Taps Lil Baby On "Welcome To The Riches"

Mitch Findlay
May 21, 2021 11:21
1017 Records / Atlantic
Pooh Shiesty and Lil Baby connect on "Welcome To The Riches," a highlight off the new "Shiesty Season Spring Deluxe."


It was only a matter of time before 1017 breakout star Pooh Shiesty came through with the Spring Deluxe edition of Shiesty Seasonand that day has finally come. Now, we're looking at four new tracks from Shiesty, including "Welcome To The Riches," a new duet with Lil Baby. It was only a matter of time before the two rappers connected once again, having previously linked on last year's "Money To Sunday" with Big30.

Over regal production from X-Plosive and Abaz, Shiesty takes to the piano and string-driven instrumental with the opening verse. "Ayy, fuck that shit, get back to business," he raps. "We hop out, shoot with precision / Just go keep spinnin' the opp blocks and don't come back 'til you get dizzy." Lil Baby comes through for the final verse, putting in work with his signature melodic flow and delivery. "All these bitches wanna make a comment now, I went thirty clip, I need a lot of rounds," he spits. "He ain't solid, that's why he is not around / probably somewhere tryna knock a thousand pounds."

Check out Pooh Shiesty and Lil Baby's "Welcome To The Riches" now, and sound off if you think this one should have made the original album's tracklist.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Ayy, fuck that shit, get back to business
We hop out, shoot with precision
Just go keep spinnin' the opp blocks and don't come back 'til you get dizzy

Pooh Shiesty Lil Baby
