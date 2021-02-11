Pooh Shiesty Takes A Victory Lap In "See Red" Music Video

Following his beef with fellow Memphis rapper EBG Jizzle, rising rapper Pooh Shiesty reverts attention back to his music with the release of the "See Red" music video.

Last Friday, Pooh Shiesty unleashed his highly-anticipated debut mixtape Shiesty Season, a 17-track effort that housed features from artists such as Foogiano, Gucci Mane, 21 Savage, Lil Durk, and more. If you haven't yet heard the project, it's filled with bangers, and as a result, fans have responded accordingly and ran up Pooh Shiesty's first-week numbers.

On the brink such a milestone achievement, however, Pooh Shiesty got into it with fellow Memphis rapper EBG Jizzle this past week. After hearing that the artist (who had previously released a diss track aimed at Pooh Shiesty and Lil Durk) was rumored to be paralyzed, Pooh Shiesty took to the 'gram to mock and taunt his rival. Soon after, EBG Jizzle confirmed from the hospital that although he was shot, he hasn't been paralyzed, contrary to previous reports. Whether there's still smoke between the two artists remains to be seen, but for now, Pooh Shiesty is bringing the focus back to his artistry with the release of his latest music video.

"See Red," a standout from Shiesty Season, is the latest song from the tape to get a visual treatment. The two and a half-minute video is a minimal offering that's mainly set in Shiesty's home and driveway. Color-tinted visual effects complement the video's hazy shots, and two women dance beside the Memphis rapper throughout the video. As previously mentioned, there's not much going on in the video, but it's still a welcomed victory lap from one of rap's most captivating new artists

That being said the "See Red" video, like the song, is heavy on the "Blrrrd," so check it out for yourself.