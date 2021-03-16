Pooh Shiesty experienced a new wave of commercial recognition following the success of his popular collaboration with Lil Durk "Back in Blood." While his career has gone on to new heights, things in his personal life, including the devastating loss of his brother, have also plagued the newcomer. Despite this, the Memphis native took some time to thank his biggest supporter by surprising his mother with a brand new house.

The 21-year-old artist documented the surprise on his Instagram story, including his mother's sweet reaction. In the video, he and his mother share an embrace while she gawks over her new place in awe. The rapper then takes viewers on a brief tour of the new home, emphasizing the enormous kitchen in the mansion.

"She love cooking, she love's cooking, we got a whole restaurant..." he remarks while scanning the kitchen.

Shiesty, née Lontrell Williams, followed the success of "Back in Blood" with his debut commercial mixtape Shiesty Season last month. Featuring guest appearances from Lil Durk, Gucci Mane, 21 Savage, Foogiano, and more, the tape peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart.

He is currently signed to Atlantic Records and Gucci Mane's 1017 Records. Check out our interview with him for our Rise & Grind series as well.