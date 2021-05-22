mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Pooh Shiesty Strikes With Vengeance On "Murder Skool"

Aron A.
May 22, 2021 10:01
Pooh Shiesty creeps through with a sleek banger on "Murder Skool."


The 1017 squad has formed into a super unit but it's Pooh Shiesty that's leading the brigade. Over the past year, the rapper's witnessed a tremendous amount of success across the world, despite a global pandemic. Shiesty Season remains one of the best rap releases of the year and like most artists, he returned with a few more tracks for the Spring Deluxe.

With an additional four songs, the rapper comes through with an eerie solo banger on "Murder Skool," the last addition of the deluxe. FlemDawg and pablomcr cook up chilling keys and ominous 808s for Shiesty to offer a grim depiction of the streets of South Memphis.

Check out the track below and make sure you peep out Rise & Grind interview with Pooh Shiesty here. 

Quotable Lyrics
Been nothin' but trouble since a child, now I'm makin' my mama proud
How I'ma beef with n***as rolling mid? I'm booked for Rolling Loud
I brought the MG from the Benz, hop out on you with the trey pound
And I could show you how to rob, first move, make everybody get down

