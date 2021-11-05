The "Free Pooh Shiesty" movement continues as the rapper remains incarcerated. It has been reported that Shiesty is set to go to trial this month and weeks ago, it was stated that he changed his plea from not guilty to guilty. He was arrested over the summer and is facing life in prison as prosecutors alleged that he shot a man in the behind last year.

The rapper's supporters have been rallying for his release and after being pelted with questions on how they can contact Shiesty behind bars, his team has shared information with fans.



Prince Williams / Contributor / Getty Images

Shiesty's Instagram Story showed a repost detailing Shiesty's information for those that wanted to send him money.

"I get a lot of DMs about how kan I send Shiesty some bread well this is one wat thru Western Union either in the store or online," the message read. DJ Akademiks reshared the post and people quickly jumped in the comments to complain about the rapper asking the public for cash when he regularly flexed his jewels and stacks online.

Shiesty's friend 42 Dugg recently revealed that he was supposed to be on tour at this time with him and the late King Von. Check it out below and let us know if you'll be sending Shiesty a few dollars.