Pooh Shiesty has spent the last six months behind bars at Miami's Guilford Knight Correctional Center, but that doesn't mean he hasn't been hard at work on new music. On Christmas Day, the 22-year-old gifted his followers with "Federal Contraband (Freestyle)," an over five-minute long track that sees him address his rise to fame during the pandemic and what life behind bars has been like for him.

“I got locked, n*ggas stopped doin’ shit, they wouldn’t if I was ’round / Like they happy I went federal, see what that hate about / I’ma make sure your fingers get cut off since you count me out / My granddaddy passed away the other day, I just found out / Shit crazy, rest in peace, you’ll forever live through me,” he raps.

The single, which was dropped off by the rapper's team, features production by TP808 and has been receiving tons of praise from fans all across the internet. "The inmate next to Pooh Shiesty when he recorded that new freestyle," one listener wrote above a GIF of someone clearly loving the music they're listening to.

"Whoever mixed that phone call from Pooh Shiesty in jail should be Bezos rich," and "listening to that Pooh Shiesty jail freestyle saddens me... I hope he beats the case... Dude has so much potential," others chimed into the conversation.

"I'ma be back in a minute / Won't be too long 'til I'm free," Shiesty promises his fans before the four-minute mark. Listen below and leave a review of the rapper's jailhouse freestyle in the comment section.

