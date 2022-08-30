It's been a while since Pooh Shiesty shared a message via social media. The Memphis rapper is currently behind bars serving his five-year sentence for a federal robbery case where he shot a man in the buttocks. However, that didn't stop him from taking to social media to share a cryptic message about police, writing, "The police don't stop watching just cause you in jail."

The "Back In Blood" rapper continued on with his is message, adding, "You can go to jail inside of jail. Just let that sink in ya'll small a** unconscious head. They gon wait till I'm dead to start listening to what I be saying." Fans were confused by the message, and even joked about it's elusive meaning. "Shiesty Luther King, one fan commented. Another added, "I think Pooh Shiesty is the only one that didn’t already know this."

The Instagram post comes just months after it was reported that the 22-year old rapper will be supervised for three years following his 63-month sentence. During the supervision, he will not be allowed to have connections with any of his co-defendants or any gang members. Documents also stated that his probation officer will have permission to search his property at any given time.

Aside from his legal woes, Pooh Shiesty has still managed to sustain his blossoming music career and keep his fans up to date with his life. "THE BIGGEST.. I JUST WANNA THANK ALL MY LOVE ONES , SUPPORTERS , AND FANS FOR HOLDING ME DOWN DURING THESE HARD TIMES," he penned in a message to fans. "I WISH I COULD BE COMING HOME TO YALL TODAY BUT THIS COULDVE BEEN WAYYYY WORSE , I WILL BE BACK SOONER THAN YALL THINK ! BUT MEANTIME NEW MUSIC DROPPING NEXT WEEK , BLRRRD!!!"

Share your thoughts on Pooh Shiesty's cryptic message.