Pooh Shiesty Returns With New Banger "Guard Up"

Gucci Mane's new signee Pooh Shiesty has been putting in work, having recently gained momentum following the release of the Lil Durk-assisted banger "Back In Blood." Now, he's come through with the follow-up single "Guard Up," another banger for the rising rapper's growing catalog. This time, Pooh opts to fly solo, proving he can stand alone as he absolutely slides over some guitar-driven production from TP808.

In addition to this latest drop, Pooh Shiesty also confirmed that his upcoming mixtape Shiesty Season will be arriving on Feburary 5th by way of 1017 Records. Boasting singles “Twerksum” and the aforementioned “Back in Blood,” the project should go a long way in establishing what Pooh Shiesty brings to the table. On that note, there's much to appreciate about "Guard Up," from Shiesty's laid-back flow to his clever bars. "Key and glock up on me now because I chose the Paper Route," he raps, alluding to Young Dolph's label. "You n***as better use a GPS and use the safer route."

Check it out for yourself now, and look for Pooh Shiesty's upcoming 1017 mixtape when it lands on February 5th.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Key and glock up on me now because I chose the Paper Route

You n***as better use a GPS and use the safer route

