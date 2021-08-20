Pooh Shiesty is stuck in a pretty tough legal situation, but Gucci Mane is trying his hardest to get the rapper out of jail as soon as possible. The "Back In Blood" artist was arrested on federal gun and robbery charges, and he has been held without bond for the last few months. This week, his life got even crazier when a stylist named Asiah Knowles claimed to have gotten pregnant by the rapper.

After posting a sonogram and tagging Pooh Shiesty on the picture, Pooh and his girlfriend have been clapping back against the stylist on social media. Pooh's girlfriend rang up her man in jail, who took time to address the situation and deny getting her pregnant.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

"I don't know that lady, I ain't never really seen her but one time, she got close to lil' bruh," said the rapper. "Shit fake. I never had sex with her. I never touched her, I damn near never gave her a hug. She cap. She a blogger, she messy as hell. Quit playing with myself and quit playing with my guys. Just clearing the air."

Asiah responded to Pooh with an alleged screenshot of their direct messages, which seemingly include a photo of the two together, as well as a few messages from Pooh in May 2021.

Scroll through the post below to get caught up on what's happening with Pooh Shiesty.