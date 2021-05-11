Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty is understanding the perils of fame after getting caught in two scandals at the same damn time. This week, the "Back In Blood" rapper was called out by Youngboy Never Broke Again's ex-girlfriend Jania Meshell, who claimed that Pooh had slid into her DMs. He has denied having any romantic involvement with the influencer. In addition to that story, Shiesty is also being questioned on social media after a transgender woman posted an explicit video with a rapper who many have theorized could be him. The man has a similar skin complexion and was wearing 1017 chains.

"Wit yo favorite rapper! Literally! Thanks for the AP DADDY," wrote the woman in the video, who is hawking the full version on her OnlyFans. In the clip, she rubs the man's bare chest and shows off her ice. People have commented on the video, claiming that her watch is not an AP. Others have shared side-by-side comparison photos of Pooh's 1017 chains and the man's jewelry from the video, pointing out that there's a good chance the rapper in the video is wearing fake ice.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Pooh responded to the drama on Twitter, saying, "Go Play with somebody who ain’t gone kill you. And on that man on my face I ain’t comment that. that’s my response." In a since-deleted post, he added, "Can't no internet tell u who I'm f*cking."

Watch Pooh's additional response on Instagram Live below, as well as the videos in question.