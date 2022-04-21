Despite his recent conviction, Pooh Shiesty is in good spirits. The rapper was battling a federal case where he faced life behind bars, but after pleading guilty to a count of conspiracy to possess a firearm in furtherance of violent and drug-trafficking crimes, Shiesty received just over five years in prison. His plight has been heavily covered in Hip Hop and his fans have expressed their support.

Shiesty seemed to be just stepping into his time in the spotlight and it is unfortunate that much of his career has been derailed due to his legal troubles, but in a reported jailhouse message, the rapper assures fans that he'll be pushing forward with new music.

An email reportedly from Pooh Shiesty has circulated today and it reads:

"THE BIGGEST.. I JUST WANNA THANK ALL MY LOVE ONES , SUPPORTERS , AND FANS FOR HOLDING ME DOWN DURING THESE HARD TIMES," the rapper reportedly wrote. "I WISH I COULD BE COMINGG HOME TO YALL TODAY BUT THIS COULDVE BEEN WAYYYY WORSE , I WILL BE BACK SOONER THAN YALL THINK ! BUT MEANTIME NEW MUSIC DROPPING NEXT WEEK , BLRRRD!!!"

The Rap industry has evolved over the years in an effort to accommodate situations such as these. As more artists have been hit with legal issues or jail time, labels have nearly perfected navigating their careers from behind bars. We've seen several artists actually develop and top the charts while incarcerated, so it is expected that Pooh Shiesty will continue to thrive.