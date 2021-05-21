Pooh Shiesty Packs On 4 New Songs To "Shiesty Season" For A Spring Deluxe

Pooh Shiesty has become one of the biggest hip-hop artists this year, making a huge impact with his debut project Shiesty Season. The project has gone on to become one of the top-selling rap albums of the year, achieving new heights off the success of the hit record "Back In Blood" with Lil Durk. The Memphis rapper is officially back with more new music, reloading the project with four new songs as part of the Spring deluxe.

Updating the cover art to reflect his latest pick-ups, including new designer drip and his stunning "Brrrd" chain, the self-proclaimed "richest shooter" is back with a handful of new records, including features from Lil Baby and G Herbo. If you liked Shiesty Season, check out the latest additions to the deluxe version below.

What's your favorite new song on it?

Tracklist:

1. Switch It Up (feat. G Herbo, No More Heroes)

2. Welcome To The Riches (feat. Lil Baby)

3. See Me Comin

4. Murder Skool

5. Shiesty Season Intro

6. Back In Blood (feat. Lil Durk)

7. Guard Up

8. Ugly (feat. Gucci Mane)

9. Neighbors (feat. BIG30)

10. 50 Shots

11. No Chorus

12. Box Of Churches (feat. 21 Savage)

13. Making A Way (feat. BIG30 & Veeze)

14. Choppa Way

15. Take A Life (feat. Foogiano)

16. Gone MIA

17. Big 13 Gang (feat. Lil Hank & Choppa Wop)

18. Drop Some Shit

19. See Red

20. Master P (feat. Tay Keith)

21. Twerksum