Pooh Shiesty Mobs Out In Memphis On "See Me Comin"

It's still Shiesty Season. The 1017 rapper became one of the most exciting new rappers in the game and his debut project certainly cemented that even further. On Friday, the rapper boosted the album with an additional four songs for the "spring deluxe." Though Baby and Herbo both make appearances on the deluxe, some of the best moments are when Pooh Shiesty is on his own. On "See Me Comin," Pooh Shiesty locks in over Bandplay and TP808's glossy production with personal tales from the streets. At one point, Shiesty reflects on an incident where he was shot and Big 30 rushed him to the hospital.

The four new tracks on Shiesty Season (Deluxe) will definitely be keeping Shiesty in rotation in the months to come. What's your favorite track off of the deluxe?

Quotable Lyrics

Cool to be runnin' with them until you get caught out of bounds

I even got glue on my hands, I still can't put these choppers down

These n***as backdoor on they man, remember that body, don't even count

No you can't relate to my pockets unless you broke 'fore money counter

