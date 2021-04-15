If there's an artist that you need to keep a lookout for in 2021, it's Pooh Shiesty. Over the last few months, Gucci Mane's protégé has truly been making a name for himself with the unyielding success of his breakout single "Back in Blood" as well as his debut mixtape Shiesty Season. Add in an onslaught of fiery features with artists such as Coi Leray and Big Scarr, and it's obvious that Pooh Shiesty is making the right moves.

Earlier this month, the 1017 artist even earned the first platinum plaque of his career thanks to the success of "Back in Blood." The single was officially certified platinum at the tail-end of March, but it finally arrived while Shiesty was recording a new music video with his mentor Gucci Mane.

Roughly a week after getting his platinum plaque, Pooh Shiesty has no plans on stopping, and he still continues to push "Back in Blood" whenever he gets the chance. His latest move is one of the biggest career moves that he has made yet, as the 1017 artist has officially made his television debut by appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Naturally, Pooh Shiesty took the opportunity to perform "Back in Blood," and he also brought out "The Voice" himself, Lil Durk. Interestingly, their menacing Jimmy Fallon performance marks the first time that they've both officially performed the track together, making Pooh Shiesty's TV debut even more special.

Watch Pooh Shiesty and Lil Durk knock out their performance of "Back in Blood" below.