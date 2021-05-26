Pooh Shiesty Joins Y&R Mookey & Slugga Tee On "Murda Twinz" Remix

It's been an eventful week for Pooh Shiesty who is fresh off of the release of the Spring Deluxe edition of his debut album, Shiesty Season. The project propelled him into being one of the hottest new rappers to come out of the South in the past year. Each release and every guest verse further cements the notion that he's here to stay.

Shiesty's touch on a record can make all the difference. This week, the rapper came through for the official remix of Y&R Mookey and Slugga Tee's massive street anthem, "Murda Twinz." Shiesty creeps through the eerie production with vengeful bars. "Hop out with this metal, this bitch stutter like my ad-lib," raps Shiesty on the record.

Peep the remix to "Murda Twinz" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Fuck the opps, ain't no addressin' it, they know exactly what it is

Some you n***as know, some I don't, just how that choppa feel

CG let off shots for real