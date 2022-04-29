Pooh Shiesty Is Back With "Shiesty Season: Certified" Ft. Gucci Mane, Jack Harlow, Lil Durk, Lil Uzi Vert & More

He may be incarcerated, but Pooh Shiesty isn't letting up on his career. The rapper recently learned of his fate related to the firearms case that has haunted him and it was later reported that Shiesty received five years in prison. The 1017 rapper has offered updates while incarcerated and last week, he shared the news that Shiesty Season: Certified, the second deluxe edition of his album, would be making a return.

"THE BIGGEST.. I JUST WANNA THANK ALL MY LOVE ONES , SUPPORTERS , AND FANS FOR HOLDING ME DOWN DURING THESE HARD TIMES," the rapper reportedly wrote in a message that was shared with his fans. "I WISH I COULD BE COMING HOME TO YALL TODAY BUT THIS COULDVE BEEN WAYYYY WORSE , I WILL BE BACK SOONER THAN YALL THINK ! BUT MEANTIME NEW MUSIC DROPPING NEXT WEEK , BLRRRD!!!"

Check out Shiesty Season: Certified and share your thoughts on the new tracks that feature looks from Gucci Mane, Jack Harlow, Lil Durk, Lil Uzi Vert, and more.

Tracklist

(Additional New Tracks)

1. Certified ft. Gunna

2. Switches & Dracs with Moneybagg Yo, Lil Durk ft. EST Gee

3. No Clues ft. Big Scarr

4. Squeeze ft. 42 Dugg

5. Narcos ft. Baby K

6. Next Up ft. Lil Uzi Vert, Gucci Mane

7. It's Up ft. BIG30

8. Hunting Opps ft. Fat Wizza

9. 7.62 Gos (Reloaded) ft. EST Gee & BIG30

10. SUV's (Black On Black) with Jack Harlow

(Previous Tracklist)

1. Switch It Up (feat. G Herbo, No More Heroes)

2. Welcome To The Riches (feat. Lil Baby)

3. See Me Comin

4. Murder Skool

5. Shiesty Season Intro

6. Back In Blood (feat. Lil Durk)

7. Guard Up

8. Ugly (feat. Gucci Mane)

9. Neighbors (feat. BIG30)

10. 50 Shots

11. No Chorus

12. Box Of Churches (feat. 21 Savage)

13. Making A Way (feat. BIG30 & Veeze)

14. Choppa Way

15. Take A Life (feat. Foogiano)

16. Gone MIA

17. Big 13 Gang (feat. Lil Hank & Choppa Wop)

18. Drop Some Shit

19. See Red

20. Master P (feat. Tay Keith)

21. Twerksum