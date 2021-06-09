Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty appeared in court today for a hearing pertaining to his aggravated battery charges stemming from a Miami shooting incident at the King of Diamonds strip club. According to multiple reports, the rapper was engaged in an altercation with a security guard when money fell from his pants. His gun reportedly accidentally fired a shot at the ground, which struck a guard in the ankle.

Videos from Pooh Shiesty's appearance in court have been circulating on social media, showing the moment the judge -- who is actually the same judge who recognized her old friend from middle school in a separate viral video -- granted the rapper's $10,000 bond. However, he must remain in jail until he faces the judge from his other Miami shooting case.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

As the hearing concluded, the judge informed Pooh Shiesty that he needs to stay away from the alleged victim, also informing the rapper that he is effectively banned from the King of Diamonds strip club in Miami. The attorneys joked with the judge that she should ban the prosecutors from the club too, to which she laughed that she didn't have that power.

We will continue to keep you updated as more information is released but for now, it looks like Pooh Shiesty will be a free man within the next few days.