Pooh Shiesty Drops "Federal Contraband" Freestyle From Prison

Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty has been incarcerated for the better half of this year. Despite his relative silence for the first half of his incarceration, Shiesty has updated his fans a couple of times on social media, and now, we're hearing his voice for the first time in months through his latest release, the "Federal Contraband" freestyle.

The new release is officially available on all streaming services, released independently by Pooh Shiesty through TuneCore. The five-minute-long freestyle includes plenty of notable lines from Shiesty, who speaks about Young Dolph's passing, his feud with Kodak Black, and more. He also assures fans that he will be coming home soon, offering a glimmer of hope.

Listen to Pooh Shiesty's new freestyle below and let us know what you think. Free Shiesty.





Quotable Lyrics:

I brought hip-hop back, the industry watered down without me

Dumb love for my n***a Smurk but I'm the real voice of the street

Don't condone it down here wearin' purses and skinny jeans

I'ma be back in a minute, won't be too long 'til I'm free, yeah

Won't be too long 'til I'm free, won't be too long 'til I'm free

I tried to drop some shit with Dolph and Gotti, caught a n***a murked

Let Gucci squash shit with me and Kodak 'cause it wasn't even worth it