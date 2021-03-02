It's hard to argue that Pooh Shiesty isn't one of the game's most prominent young rappers, with the 21-year old 1017 signee having captivated the masses through singles like "Back In Blood" and "Guard Up." Not long after securing his first Top 40 hit with the Lil Durk assisted "Back In Blood," Shiesty has come through with an impressive performance for Vevo's CTRL series, where he brought the aforementioned pair tracks to life in a new light.

Under a cinematic light, the focus lies entirely on Shiesty. The cold detachment heard throughout the track is apparent here, though it doesn't necessarily translate to the most compelling presence on stage. Not that it needs to, as much of the potency comes from the lyrics themselves. Still, it might have been interesting to hear him bring a little bit more energy to the live version, especially with concerts set to loom on the horizon.

While "Back In Blood" highlights a more menacing side of his persona, "Guard Up" is a little more laid back. It lends itself well to Shiesty's laid-back performance style, as he effortlessly fires off his laid-back bars. Certainly effective under the CTRL parameters, it leaves us wondering as to how his live concerts will end up sounding. Perhaps the sound of cheering fans will hype him up a little more, though only time will tell. In the meantime, check out Pooh Shiesty's two CTRL videos below and sound off -- do you think he'll be a compelling performer when concerts are once again the norm?

