Pooh Shiesty has been denied bond in his ongoing federal firearms case and will remain in prison in Florida, where he's been since July 2021. The Memphis rapper's motion to be granted bond comes after taking a plea deal with federal prosecutors, earlier this month.

Shiesty's proposal offered him to undergo “unspecified monitoring, limited visitation, and drug and alcohol treatment,” and put forth a $1,000,000, 10% cash bond. Additionally, his lawyer argued that he "does not pose a danger to the community," and would stay within the Southern District of Florida.



Regardless, Magistrate Judge Lauren Fleischer Louis denied the motion, suggesting that his guilty plea eliminates him from bond consideration.

“Defendant is not entitled to a renewed bond determination now that he entered a guilty plea to Count One of the Superseding Indictment," noted the court's order. "Even under the statute invoked by Defendant, the Motion has advanced no evidence, much less clear and convincing evidence, that he is not likely to flee or pose a danger to the community.”

Taking the plea deal has resulted in Shiesty no longer facing a possible life sentence, but prosecutors have still recommended a sentence of 97 months. A date for his sentencing hearing has not been set.

