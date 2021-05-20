It's no secret that Soulja Boy has been somewhat of a man on a mission -- arguably many missions, in fact -- though his chief raison d'etre currently centers around collecting his long-overdue credit. Given how influential he appears to have been on this new generation of hip-hop, especially when it comes to the likes of going viral and internet marketing, Soulja may very well deserve his flowers as an originator.

As he tells it, he even brought FL Studio into the mainstream during a time when the now-ubiquitous production software was frowned upon. "I introduced Fruity Loops to the culture," he claims. "They were laughing at me, “Where your MPC at? Haha.” No, “Crank Dat” just sold 10 million. HA HA! Demo version. In the trenches. I didn’t even pay for Fruit Loops, I ain’t even have a key. Free key. Offline. Demo version. Fruity Loops. “Crank Dat.” Diamond."

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Suffice it to say, Soulja Boy wants you and your next of kin to know that he stands at the forefront of several movements, and will not rest until he is recognized accordingly. Luckily, there are a few who have already stepped up to credit the "Crank Dat" innovator. Pooh Shiesty is among the latest, taking to Instagram to give Soulja his long-sought credit. "Don't let them play with Soulja Boy," says Shiesty. "He started everything but that 'Big Draco' shit. He can have everything but that. Don't play with Soulja Boy. That's my n***a."

Though it's likely that Soulja will take issue with the "Big Draco" caveat, he can at the very least take solace in knowing that one of the game's breakout stars is standing behind him. For more from Soulja Boy, including a list of his many innovations as told by the man himself, check out our exclusive interview right here.