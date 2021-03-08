Pooh Shiesty has released a statement reflecting on the loss of his brother, Tee Da P, who died last week after a battle with brain cancer. The comments come after an outpouring of support from the rap community on social media.

“Still wondering where tf that shit come from," he wrote. "Ig we gotta go out that way we both survived bullets. That shit ain’t strong as us these pussies will never be able [to] take us out. You ain’t get killed or shot I’m going out [the] same way save my spot go find Treday first.”

Earlier in the week, Drake, who just released a three-song EP, sent a message to Shiesty expressing his condolences for the loss. Shiesty shared the voice message on Instagram.

"I just want to send you my condolences, man. You know, and just let you know that, like, the cycle of life is unfair, you know? It just hits us so hard," Drake said in the message. "Money can't change that, you know? Something I just went through, too, with one of my friends."

"Just know that's something everybody got to witness and I'm sure they're all just proud of you, the most love for you in their hearts and that's something I want you to know," he continued. "In a tough time like this, realize what you've been able to accomplish in this short time and what you have in front of you. I'm wishing you strength in these times, man."

Shiesty was originally scheduled to perform on Saturday, February 27, but canceled the show to spend time with his family.

