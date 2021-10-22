Pooh Shiesty is presently facing life in prison for allegedly shooting a man in the buttocks during a sneaker sale at a hotel last year, and he is expected to take a plea deal after requesting a judge change his plea from not guilty to guilty on Thursday. The rapper's co-defendant also asked to change his plea from not guilty to guilty.

Following the news that the Memphis-based artist was ready to begin his trial this month after asking a judge to delay until next year, Rolling Stone is reporting that Shiesty is changing his plea, which could mean that a plea deal is imminent.

"We’ve entered into plea negotiations because there have been developments in the case that I think changed the dynamics of the case," said defense lawyer Bradford Cohen.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

With the change in plea, the jury trial that was supposed to start on Monday has been removed from the court's calendar.

Shiesty previously pleaded not guilty to a four-count federal indictment, stemming from a shooting incident after the rapper drove a rented green McLaren to a hotel to buy designer sneakers and marijuana. The sneaker deal went ugly after the shoes were handed to Shiesty. Allegedly, the rapper pointed a Draco at the victim and demanded he leave the sneakers in the car. Then, Shiesty's co-defendant got out and attempted to rob the man of his jewelry. When the man fought back, Shiesty allegedly shot him in the buttocks. His co-defendant also fired his weapon, shooting a man in the hip.

BIG30, a Memphis rapper who grew up with Shiesty, previously said that there's no chance he gets life in prison. With the way this is looking, his change of plea may indicate that he's ready to take a deal with the feds for less time.

We will continue to keep you updated as more information is revealed in this developing story.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

[via]