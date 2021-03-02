Pooh Shiesty Assists Crudchapo On "Shiesty"

We just entered the month of March but it appears that Crudchapo is already claiming the title of "Trapper Of The Year." Over the weekend, the Detroit rapper released his very first project titled, Trapper Of The Year Vol. 1. It's a solid introduction to the masses that effectively uses some star features without taking too much attention away from Crudchapo. Artists like Icewear Vezzo and Payroll Giovanni make appearances on the project but it's Pooh Shiesty's feature that's making the rounds. Crudchapo and Pooh Shiesty team up to deliver a sleek street banger with "Shiesty." Tax Free handles the production which gives some early traps vibes while Crudchapo and Pooh Shiesty swap bars.

Quotable Lyrics

Ain't doin' features with these rappers

'Cause my hood, they can't come

I ain't beefin' with no rappers 'cause my hood really dumb

Book you for a feature, book the session, get you stung