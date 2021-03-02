mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Pooh Shiesty Assists Crudchapo On "Shiesty"

Aron A.
March 01, 2021 20:49
152 Views
00
1
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Shiesty
Crudchapo Feat. Pooh Shiesty

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Pooh Shiesty joins Crudchapo for a highlight off of "Trapper Of The Year Vol. 1."


We just entered the month of March but it appears that Crudchapo is already claiming the title of "Trapper Of The Year." Over the weekend, the Detroit rapper released his very first project titled, Trapper Of The Year Vol. 1. It's a solid introduction to the masses that effectively uses some star features without taking too much attention away from Crudchapo. Artists like Icewear Vezzo and Payroll Giovanni make appearances on the project but it's Pooh Shiesty's feature that's making the rounds. Crudchapo and Pooh Shiesty team up to deliver a sleek street banger with "Shiesty." Tax Free handles the production which gives some early traps vibes while Crudchapo and Pooh Shiesty swap bars.

Pooh Shiesty recently appeared on HNHH's weekly series Rise & Grind which you can check out here.

Quotable Lyrics
Ain't doin' features with these rappers
'Cause my hood, they can't come
I ain't beefin' with no rappers 'cause my hood really dumb
Book you for a feature, book the session, get you stung

Crudchapo
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  1
  152
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Crudchapo Pooh Shiesty
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Pooh Shiesty Assists Crudchapo On "Shiesty"
00
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject