Pooh Shiesty & Gucic Mane's "Ugly" Gets A New Video

Mitch Findlay
March 19, 2021 13:03
Rising 1017 superstar Pooh Shiesty and Gucci Mane join forces in the menacing new video for "Ugly."

Pooh Shiesty is easily one of the year's breakout stars, and the 1017 rapper's "Back In Blood" single continues to ring off. Having recently delivered his new mixtape Shiesty Seasona project that features Lil Durk, Gucci Mane, 21 Savage, and more, the rapper has officially come through with a brand new music video for "Ugly." 

Bringing Pooh's Guwop collaboration to life is director Rendell Smith, who ably captures the track's ominous and foreboding vibe. Surrounded by a gang of gun-toting women, Shiesty holds it down with calculated menace. He's swiftly joined by his label boss Gucci Mane, who posts up in a police lineup as he sneers confrontational bars. It's the perfect representation of their chemistry, highlighting their shared appreciation for the streets -- it's part of what made 1017 such an appropriate home for Shiesty, who captures some of that vintage Gucci Mane spirit in his own music.

Check out the Rendell Smith-directed video for "Ugly" right here.

