Pooh Shiesty & Big Flock Connect On "187 Shiesty"

It is officially Shiesty Season. The 1017 rapper has been having an explosive week following the release of his debut project. He's currently one of the hottest artists coming out of the South and it appears that 2021 will be the year where he's pretty much everywhere and anywhere.

Even though he's days removed from the release of his latest project, he recently popped up alongside Big Flock for their new collaborative effort, "187 Shiesty." The two rappers deliver an equally muddy and menacing banger capturing the havoc and mayhem of the streets. The two ride the eerie production as they detail violence and the criminal underworld.

Check out the latest from Big Flock and Pooh Shiesty below. Are you feeling Pooh Shiesty's Shiesty Season? Sound off in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Youngins with me DTB

You know that means that they down to blow

Everytime I need the drop, I just go scoop my Raleigh hoe



