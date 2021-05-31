Pooh Shiesty is not with all rumors surrounding his name. Over the last few weeks, the buzzing Memphis rapper's name has been attached to a few farfetched stories that could potentially damage his character. As he seeks to establish himself as the self-proclaimed "richest shooter," his street smarts have been called into question-- especially after this weekend, a video surfaced from the rapper's appearance at Miami club KOD, where somebody claimed they hit a lick off him for $40,000.

A video has been circulating of Pooh Shiesty walking inside the club, checking his pockets as a fan nearby narrated, "They hit him for his money, they jacked Pooh Shiesty. They took his money!" There have also been reports that shots were fired inside the club, which have not been confirmed. After the clips started going viral, Shiesty took to Instagram to call out the so-called "false allegations."

"False allegations nothing never been took from me," wrote the rapper on his page, speaking out against blogs including The Shade Room and The Neighborhood Talk, who shared videos of the alleged lick.

Recently, the Memphis artist released the Spring deluxe edition of his debut project Shiesty Season, including four new songs. Check that out right here and peep Pooh's response to the allegations below.



