The drama was almost too much to keep track of on the latest season of Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta. With major storylines affecting Spice, Bambi, Karlie Redd, Pooh Hicks, and other members of the cast, there was always a fair amount of tea to be spilt with each new episode. One of the most outrageous angles that were explored this season involved both Pooh and Karlie, diving into a threesome that they were allegedly involved in. Pooh Hicks claims to have slept with Karlie, which is something the star has denied, even stating that Redd ate out her booty. Of course, those are some pretty ridiculous rumors to be throwing around out of the blue. Lie detector tests were given but Pooh still hasn't been able to provide her full side of the story. She caught up with Bossip to respond to some of the craziest headlines involving her.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Pooh clearly feels strongly about Karlie Redd, taking the time to expose her in the video segment. When asked about that time she provided Che Mack with information to spill during filming, Pooh elaborated. "She made the announcement that I told her to go make. I sent a little note to say that Karlie been eating out the cookie jar," said the reality star. "And just to be honest about her age. You know, she's forty-six or seven and I wanted her fiancé to know the truth because Karlie lies about everything."

Elsewhere in the interview, Hicks revealed that she has clear receipts that point to her being born a woman, which has been another hot topic throughout the years. She even showed her birth certificate on air. Karlie Redd has accused her of being a "man ass hoe," which is something that Pooh takes offense to.

Whose side are you on? Karlie or Pooh?