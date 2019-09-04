mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ponce De’Leioun Taps Iman Shumpert For "Throwing Salt" Single

Erika Marie
September 04, 2019 03:13
Ponce De’Leioun has returned with another single titled "Throwing Salt," this time with the assistance of NBA star Iman Shumpert. The West Coast-based rapper shared his latest effort on Tuesday, and along with the track itself came a visual directed by Stephen Mykal. The video incorporates multiple mediums as it drifts from one trippy scene to the next. Iman adds his verse to the mix, solidifying that his talents stretch far beyond the court.

"Throwing Salt" is featured on Ponce's recently released EP De'Leon that has helped redefine how the public views him as an artist. He's been a rapper on the rise for years now and like his namesake, explorer Ponce DeLeon, the rapper is dedicated to exploring new avenues in the music industry and traveling as much as possible.

"My music is full of energy & realism," Ponce said. "You’re gonna hear a lot of punchlines & wordplay, however, its just chill enough to rock out to in the club, car or anywhere else."

Quotable Lyrics

Soul plane with this purple
Hit the ground & we running
Whatever they hold in they weapon
N*ggas got a bunch of guns you can’t run from

