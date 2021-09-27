mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Polyester The Saint Lives Up To His Name On "The Saint"

Aron A.
September 27, 2021 16:13
The Saint
Polyester The Saint

Polyester The Saint unveils his latest project ft. Airplane James, Spanky Loco, and more.


Coming straight out the West Coast, Polyester The Saint has maintained a traditional route that carries the traditions of his stomping grounds. Though he's remained a staple in L.A.'s underground scene, he's been dumping out a consistent stream of projects in the past few years including Can't Be Faded, Vol 1 and For The Player In You Too -- both released in 2020.

This week, he returned with his second offering of the year titled, The Saint. Serving as the follow-up to P-Legit: The Master Peace Album, the rapper's latest project dives even deeper into the sounds of L.A. "3 Minutes" is a quintessential G-Funk banger for the new era while flashes of Tupac pop out on "Merit Of A Man."

Check out the latest project from Polyester the Saint below. 

