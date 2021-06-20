By the looks of it, 2021 is shaping up to be Polo G's year. After experiencing considerable success last year with his sophomore album The Goat, which featured the hit "Martin & Gina," the Chicago emcee unleashed his most successful era yet. He began the rollout of Hall of Fame with the lead single "Rapstar," subsequently securing his first number one hit.

The success of "Rapstar" effectively predicted the impending success of his third studio project Hall of Fame. Early sales projections estimated the project would sell around 135k units and debut ahead of Migos' Culture III. As predicted, Polo G's Hall of Fame has officially debuted at the top of the Billboard Top 200 album charts, outperforming previous sales projections.



Noel Vasquez/Getty Images for Hennessey

The critically acclaimed project officially debuted at the top of this week's Top 200 chart, pushing over 143,000 consumption units. While this figure is lower than the earliest projection, which placed it between 165k and 175k sales, it's considerably higher than the updated 135k sales figure.

Ahead of the official announcement of the news, Nicki Minaj took to social media to praise the 22-year-old for his imminent success.

"CONGRATULATIONS POLO," wrote the Young Money alum with tons of celebratory emojis. "SOOOOOO FN HAPPY FOR YOU. first #1 album. Chicago, stand TF UP. Talented & humble. Stay on ya grind boo. Make sure y’all check out the video he just dropped w|Da Baby too. Dope," finished the rapper, giving a plug for Polo's new video for "Party Lyfe" with DaBaby.

Congrats to Polo G on the No. 1 album!