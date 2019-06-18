The numbers are in for Polo G's most recent album, Die A Legend. According to an OnSmash report, the Chicago rapper's new project has motioned 38,000 units in its first week on the chart, generating a total of 37,000 in streaming-tied albums and under 1000 in traditional album sales. The rapper was upstaged by Future's SAVE ME EP which just entered with 4,000 units more than Polo G's album. Additionally, Die A Legend managed to snag the sixth spot on the Billboard 200 chart. We're looking forward to seeing if the album goes up in the chart in the upcoming weeks.

Die A Legend is the latest project by one of the most exciting artists to emerge this year, Polo G. The rapper garnered much attention with the release of "Finer Things" prior to making his formal introduction with the aforementioned debut album. The body of work relies on fourteen tracks in total with both new songs and a slew of older tracks that helped him get attention in the music industry. Of these tracks, we find "Finer Things," "Battle Cry," and, "Pop Out." We also see features from fellow rap comrades Lil Tjay, Lil Baby and Gunna.

[Via]