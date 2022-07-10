Just a few days ago, footage from Polo G's 2021 arrest surfaced online, most of which showed the rapper in an unflattering light as he lectured a police officer about being broke.

"I'm just sayin', do you got $10,000 in your bank account right now?" Polo asked the policeman. "I'm just sayin', bro. If you die right now, what can you give your kids? If you die right now, what could you give the lady that you in bed with? What could you give to your mama? Have you ever bought yo' mama anything? Did you buy yo' mama a car? Did you buy yo' mama a house? I did that."

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

While some have found the video funny, others have criticized the 23-year-old for his behaviour. On July 10th, his attorney, Bradford Cohen, told TMZ that Miami PD did his client dirty by only releasing parts of the body cam.

The lawyer said that he's never experienced a situation like this in his decades of work, revealing that the footage leaked was allegedly "heavily redacted" and only contains "the parts that disparage the defendant."

"They didn't show him getting slammed to the ground or the reason why was pulled over. Of course, they wouldn't show that," Cohen said of the crucial moments left out.

As for those shaming Polo for her verbal berating of an officer, the recording artist's legal rep said that it's "part of being a police officer out in public, people are going to say things you are not going to like."

Cohen's theory is that Miami PD was embarrassed over having no probable cause to stop or arrest his client last summer, also noting that the case has been largely dismissed after the "Martin & Gina" hitmaker completed his anger management classes.

Strangely enough, though, the Florida police department has told TMZ that they didn't release the footage upon its Thursday Twitter surfacing.





In response to this, Polo G's lawyer said that the organization clearly has a leak. "I have never seen a department react to their malfeasance by disseminating highly edited disparaging video," he shared, also dubbing their actions "childish" and the reason why "a lot of people are losing faith in policing."

Tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

[Via]