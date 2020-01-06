This summer, break-out star Polo G terrified his fans by admitting he had checked himself into the hospital after suffering a near-death experience. The rapper has said he "got too lit" that night, forcing him to change his life and reconsider some of the choices he was making on a daily basis. Today, he celebrates his twenty-first birthday, hitting Dubai with his lucky lady and reflecting on what the last year has meant for him. One solid album, a few break-out hits, and one recovery later, Polo G is a changed man.



Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

The young man just posted a series of photos from his current get-way to the Middle East, rocking a traditional robe and speaking on what it means for him to just be alive. "I had a real bad X addiction fa like 3yrs," admitted the Chicago upstart at the beginning of his post. "I used to think I had to b high to feel alive it took a moment where I almost lost my life to dat shit ta finally let it go & pay close attention to my Health. Ever since my hospital incident I quit doing x & Xanax(it’s been 5 months) & I been 2 months completely sober (lol definitely gettin drunk tonight tho)."

Polo G says that he wanted to share his experience with the world in case any of his fans are currently battling addiction. He closed out his message by revealing that he's got new music dropping "sooner than we think," which has us pretty stoked for what's to come. Congratulations on getting clean and happy birthday, Polo!